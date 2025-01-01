Hilaria Baldwin and stepdaughter Ireland find 'humour' in 11-year age gap

Hilaria Baldwin and stepdaughter Ireland Baldwin find "tremendous humour" in their 11-year age gap.

During the latest episode of The Baldwins on Sunday, the 41-year-old reflected on her relationship with her husband Alec Baldwin's eldest child. The 30 Rock actor shares Ireland, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"My relationship with Ireland is, I feel like it's unique for a stepmom and stepdaughter relationship, because that's technically what we are," mother-of-seven Hilaria explained. "But, first of all, I'm 11 years older than her. I didn't raise her, and we find tremendous humour in that, and we always have found tremendous humour."

The yoga instructor went on to describe how their bond developed further when she and Ireland had children around the same time.

Hilaria and Alec, 66, welcomed their youngest daughter Ilaria in September 2022, while the model gave birth to daughter Holland with musician partner RAC, also known as André Anjos, in May 2023.

"It's so wonderful, because we were pregnant together, but just barely," she continued. "So, my baby is almost nine months older than Ireland's baby, but my baby is Holland's aunt, and Holland is my baby's niece."

Elsewhere, Hilaria recalled how she pledged to leave Alec when they were first dating in 2011 if she didn't find a connection with Ireland.

"Before I was her stepmother, when I met her, I first had a conversation with Alec, and I said, 'You know, if she doesn't like me, I'm not staying 'cause I'm not going to be wicked stepmother,'" the entrepreneur remembered, adding that it wasn't a problem because Ireland is an "amazing" person. "She immediately welcomed me. It was so easy. We've never fought. I was very lucky that I came into their family."

Alec and Hilaria have been married since 2012.