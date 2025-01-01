Chrissy Teigen and John Legend adopt rescue dog

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are "in love" with their new rescue dog.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the TV personality and musician announced that they had recently adopted an adorable dog named Dudley.

After sharing the surprise via the account for their pet supplies company Kismet, Chrissy explained that they first noticed Dudley in a video posted on the Wags & Walks page.

"In honor of National Puppy Day, meet Dudley - the newest member of our fam!!" the pair exclaimed in the caption. "When we first met Dudley, he was fighting for his life. Thirteen days in the hospital, endless love from his foster family, and an incredible recovery later - he's officially home."

In a video, Chrissy recounted how Dudley was brought to the Wags & Walks rescue centre shortly after the Los Angeles wildfires in January. He was diagnosed with "severe" pneumonia and took a long time to recover, but he is now happily in his "forever" home.

"We felt instantly connected to Dudley and wanted to support him in whatever way we could," explained John, while the 39-year-old added: "Luckily, Dudley was a fighter and is now happy and healthy in his forever home here with us."

Elsewhere in the message, Chrissy and John, 46, noted that the timing was perfect, as their beloved French bulldog Penny sadly died in January.

"Nothing can replace the dogs we've loved before, but sometimes, the universe sends us the reminder that we need to open our hearts again. Call it kismet," they added. "Adoption saves lives, and there are so many more dogs waiting for their second chance. Thank you @wagsandwalks - we are in love."

Chrissy and John have been married since 2013 and share four children; Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, two, and Wren, 21 months.