Denzel Washington doesn't consider himself a 'Hollywood actor'

Denzel Washington considers himself a theatre performer more than a "Hollywood actor".

The Oscar-winning actor, who is currently starring in a Broadway revival of Shakespeare's Othello, insisted on CBS News Sunday Morning he sees himself as a stage actor who does movies rather than a film actor who sometimes does theatre.

"What's the definition of a Hollywood actor? Myself, I'm from Mt. Vernon, so I'm a 'Mt. Vernon actor,'" Washington said, referring to his hometown in New York. "I don't know what 'Hollywood' means. Somebody who's famous on film? A film actor, great success on film?"

The Training Day actor continued, "I'm a stage actor who does film; it's not the other way around. I did stage first. I learned how to act on stage, not on film."

Washington also noted that films are a director's medium as actors are only a small piece of the puzzle, while theatre is an actor's medium because the show is in their hands once the performance has begun.

"Movies are a filmmaker's medium. You shoot it, and then you're gone, and they cut together and add music and do all of that. Theatre is an actor's medium. The curtain goes up, nobody can help you," he explained.

The 70-year-old first played the title character of Othello as a student at Fordham University in New York City. With the new stage production, Washington follows in the footsteps of one of his heroes, the late James Earl Jones, who played Othello in the last Broadway revival in 1982.

"James Earl Jones was my northern star when I was in college," he shared. "He was who I wanted to be. I didn't get to see his Othello, but I know it wasn't as good as my 22-year-old interpretation. But you know, it's my turn."

Othello, also starring Jake Gyllenhaal as the antagonist Iago, runs until 8 June at the Barrymore Theatre.