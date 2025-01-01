George Clooney reveals he's done with romantic films

George Clooney has revealed he won't do romantic films anymore.

The Ocean's Eleven star used to be one of the most sought-after screen heartthrobs, starring as the romantic lead in films such as One Fine Day, Intolerable Cruelty and Out of Sight.

Clooney, 63, most recently played a romantic role in the 2022 rom-com Ticket to Paradise alongside Julia Roberts, and he has now indicated that it was his last.

In an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday, the star insisted that he was too old to be taking on romantic parts.

"Look, I'm 63 years old," the actor stated. "I'm not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That's not my job. I'm not doing romantic films anymore."

But on the flip side, Clooney feels like he can play characters with more "gravitas" thanks to his age and life experience.

For instance, he is about to make his Broadway debut as journalist Edward R. Murrow in the upcoming stage adaptation of his 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck.

The Ides of March actor explained that he wasn't ready to play Murrow in the film, which he directed, so he cast David Strathairn as Murrow and played a supporting character.

"Murrow had a gravitas to him that at 42 years old I didn't - I wasn't able to pull off," he shared. "I don't know that I could've (done it before). I wasn't - I didn't do the work required to get there."

Good Night, and Good Luck is currently in previews at New York's Winter Garden Theatre. It will officially open on 3 April and run until 8 June.