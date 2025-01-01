Amber Le Bon welcomes first child

Amber Le Bon is now a first-time mum.

The model gave birth to her son, Sasha Echo Le Bon Mercer, at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital after a 40-hour labour on 30 January.

Amber, who is the daughter of Duran Duran star Simon Le Bon and his model wife Yasmin, announced her baby's arrival by posing for pictures with the newborn and her author boyfriend Ben Mercer for HELLO! magazine.

Recalling the birth, the DJ said, "Ben cut the cord, and they put Sasha on my chest. I was in a bit of shock, and I couldn't quite believe it, but I had this hot little human being on my chest, and I thought, 'Wow, he's really here.' But it took a while for it to sink in, and then I burst into happy tears and couldn't stop."

She continued, "I'm just so obsessed with him. I keep looking at him and think, 'How on earth am I ever going do anything ever again? And all I want to do is cuddle you and smell you.'"

Explaining how they picked the name, Amber shared, "We had two names on our shortlist and when he came out, I said, 'I think he's a Sasha.' I've always loved that name. Echo is a name from Greek mythology, and we liked the way it flowed on from his first name."

She noted that the photoshoot marked a full-circle moment as her parents presented her to the world in the pages of HELLO! 35 years ago.

"I love looking back at those photos with Mama and Daddy and I wanted Sasha to have something like that," she stated. "It's like a lovely snapshot of our little family and it feels like we've gone full circle and closed the loop."