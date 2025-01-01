Amanda Seyfried 'never thought' she'd play a police officer before new TV drama

Amanda Seyfried "never thought" she would play a police officer before being cast in her new TV drama.

The actress, best known for her roles in Mamma Mia! and Mean Girls, recently starred as cop Mickey Fitzpatrick in Peacock's new crime drama series Long Bright River.

In a new interview with Deadline, Amanda admitted that she had "put limits" on herself in the past and never imagined she'd ever be cast as a police officer.

"I never thought that I was going to get the opportunity to play a cop," the 39-year-old said. "I think there are certain limits that we all have as actors and I think I put these limits on myself.

"The industry sees you in a certain way through the years and I saw myself as someone who would not be able to have some kind of authority."

The Jennifer's Body star then shared that she now feels like no role is out of her reach, explaining, "I am slight and I was young for so long, until I wasn't, and I think I just didn't see it, and now I feel like I can play anything."

The actress then attributed her confidence to some advice she received from Broadway director Leigh Silverman a few years ago.

She recalled the Tony Award nominee telling her to "get on my front foot because I was just playing this all back-footed".

"It completely turned me around," Amanda continued of the advice. "It made me look for these new characters."

Long Bright River, which premiered earlier this month, sees Amanda's character investigate three murders and the disappearance of her sister in a Philadelphia neighbourhood hit hard by the opioid crisis.