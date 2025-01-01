Jamie Lee Curtis raves about godson Jake Gyllenhaal's Othello performance

Jamie Lee Curtis has raved about her godson Jake Gyllenhaal's performance in Othello.

The actress attended Gyllenhaal's opening night performance of Broadway's Othello on Sunday, and has now sung his praises.

Gyllenhaal plays the antagonist Iago in the production of William Shakespeare's tragedy, which stars Denzel Washington as Othello.

"Getting to watch people that you meet when they're very young develop into artists is a particular thrill," Curtis wrote on Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of her and her godson.

"I can't imagine what Jake and (his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal)'s parents feel like or for that matter what my parents must've felt like when I too began to dabble in the dark arts of films and television."

The Freaky Friday star then went on to acknowledge the challenge of theatre.

"Live theater is an entirely other animal and my young friend Jake @jakegyllenhaal takes on Iago, a 400 year-old tormenting character like an emotional, human IED," she wrote. "Treacherous and devilish and even funny at times."

Curtis added of the Brokeback Mountain star, "He is BREATHTAKING in this new production of OTHELLO!"

The Halloween actress was far from the only celebrity in the audience on Sunday, as Maggie, Jennifer Lopez, Peter Dinklage, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Nixon, Kenan Thompson and Angela Bassett were also in attendance.

Gyllenhaal has previously opened up about his relationship with Curtis, telling E! News in 2024, "She gives me strength and gives me love at times (that) I've definitely needed it, and I hope I can be the same for her."

The production of Othello, which grossed $2.8 million (£2.2 million) during one week of previews, is currently playing at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City.