Kathy Bates reveals how losing weight has affected her career

Kathy BatesM has revealed how her recent weight loss has affected her career.

The 76-year-old actress previously revealed she had lost 100 pounds (45 kilograms) and has now explained the lifestyle change has had a "magnificent" impact on her work.

"When I was so heavy in Harry's Law, I had to sit down in between every take, and it was awful," Kathy explained, referring to her 2011 drama series. "I'm ashamed to have put myself through that, to be honest."

"But now that I've been able to get really healthy, I can move, I can breathe, I can have fun, I'm not sore," the Misery star continued. "I get tired and realise I'm like an old lady, but even the kids get tired. But it's been a magnificent experience."

Kathy added that she "never expected to have this at my age, at the end of my career."

In a 2024 interview with the outlet, Kathy revealed that she decided to embark on a weight loss journey after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2017.

At the time, she admitted it was "hard work for me, especially during the pandemic."

The star also pointed out that her weight loss "coincided beautifully" with the filming of her 2024 TV series, Matlock.

"Physically, I'm capable of doing this show," she shared at the time. "I don't have to sit down. I can stand up all day long and walk and move and breathe and do so many things that I couldn't before."

The Dolores Claiborne actress previously revealed she had lost 80 pounds (36 kilograms) through lifestyle and diet changes, and has lost a further 20 pounds (nine kilograms) with the help of anti-diabetic drug Ozempic.