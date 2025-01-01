Sam Nivola admits breaching his White Lotus NDA

Sam Nivola has confessed he broke the strict non-disclosure agreement he signed to join the cast of The White Lotus.

The 21-year-old British actor is in the cast of the third season of the hit HBO murder-mystery show, playing Lochlan Ratliff.

Sam is the son of British actress Emily Mortimer and American actor Alessandro Nivola - and he has admitted he told his parents about the plot of the third season of the series before it aired.

He is now living in fear of being sued by HBO for letting slip storyline secrets - which he also told his girlfriend, Iris Apatow.

Opening up to Variety, the actor said, "I told my parents, but I haven't told my sister. She's bad at keeping secrets... I'm not supposed to have told anyone, because I'm under a lot of NDAs."

He revealed he also confided in Iris - who is the 22-year-old daughter of comedy icon Judd Apatow and the The 40-Year-Old Virgin star Leslie Mann.

Sam said, "I told my girlfriend, because she was there while we were shooting it. That's about it. I'm really scared about getting sued by HBO."

The latest episode shows Sam's character grappling with the repercussions of a night of passion with co-stars Charlotte Le Bon and Patrick Schwarzenegger who play romantic interest Chloe and his on-screen brother Saxon.

Sam recalled, "Doing the sex scene was nerve-racking, and we were on a boat, and I get seasick, so that was f**king stressful. The actual scene itself went smoothly. (Series director) Mike White was sort of calming about it, and I really trusted Patrick and Charlotte."