Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson welcome first child

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have announced the arrival of their first child.

The 37-year-old Gossip Girl actor and the 33-year-old Supergirl star married in Italy in August last year - tying-the-knot two years after they first went public with their romance.

Now the happy couple have welcomed their first child together - and they have proudly shown off their bundle of joy online.

Sharing a series of black and white images of them cradling their baby son, the couple wrote in an Instagram post on Monday: "Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick."

Images showed Ed kissing his wife as she gently cradled their baby against her torso while he also placed a protective hand over the pair.

Further images showed a close-up of Oscar's tiny hand - and another image showed Amy kissing the head of her baby as she cradled him in the sunlight.

Ed shared a further message as he highlighted the bundle of snaps via his Instagram Stories, writing, "Words can't express the wonder."

Amy shared the collection via her Instagram Stories too and added a caption stating, "The best feeling in the world" alongside a white heart emoji and a sparkle emoji.

The couple were inundated with warm wishes from fans, friends and fellow celebrities - who flooded the comments section of their social media posts with words of congratulations.