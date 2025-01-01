Gérard Depardieu appears in court on sexual assault charges

Gérard Depardieu has appeared in court in France.

The French actor is on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting two women during a film shoot in 2021.

Depardieu, dressed in a black suit and trainers with his grey hair swept back, arrived at the Paris criminal court amid a large police presence.

Dozens of protesters had gathered outside the courthouse, chanting: "Victims, we believe you; rapists, we see you."

After confirming his date and place of birth, the actor told the panel of three judges that he was prepared to answer the court's questions. He is expected to testify on Tuesday.

Depardieu - one of France's most famous actors, who has made more than 200 films and TV series - is the highest-profile figure in the French film industry to face allegations of sexual assault in the context of the #MeToo movement.

The Cyrano de Bergerac star is charged with the sexual assault of a set dresser and an assistant director during the shooting of the feature film Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters) in Paris in 2021.

He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of €75,000 (£63,000) if convicted.

Depardieu's lawyer announced that the actor denied all charges.

He told the panel of three judges: "Truth is on our side."