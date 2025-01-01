Shailene Woodley is dating Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo have been spotted looking romantic in the City of Love.

The Ferrari star and Emily in Paris actor were spotted together in Paris at the weekend, bundled up against the cold.

The pair were photographed holding hands, sharing a hug and draping their arms around one another as they walked along a street in the French capital.

The news, reported by People, comes after speculation as to the identity of Woodley's mystery beau after the couple were seen on a dinner date in New York City last year.

Woodley was previously engaged to NFL footballer Aaron Rodgers. She offered rare comments about her breakup from the New York Jets quarterback in a recent interview with Outside magazine.

The Big Little Lies star recalled how she endured a "really awful, traumatic thing" in her life in early 2022 - which was around the time she and Rodgers called off their engagement.

"I felt like I lost my soul, myself, my happiness, my joy," she shared. "I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment."

Bravo - who plays the Gabriel in the Netflix hit series - previously shared his relationship dealbreakers in an interview with Glamour.

"I really don't like when the person runs away," he said. "I like communication. It's the basis of everything."