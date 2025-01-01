Vittoria Ceretti offers rare comments on relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

Vittoria Ceretti has spoken about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time.

In an interview for the April 2025 issue of Vogue France, the Italian model offered a rare glimpse into her romance with the Oscar-winning actor, whom she has been dating since August 2023.

Though Vittoria didn't name Leonardo, 50, in the conversation, the journalist described him as a "very, very famous actor" who the 26-year-old met in Milan.

"But I prefer not to go into details," she insisted, according to the comments translated from French.

However, Vittoria did reflect on how dating a high-profile actor may impact her career in fashion.

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' - or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter," the brunette beauty shared. "And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."

And as for dating what the publication labelled as one of the most "desired people in the world", Vittoria admitted it has been a learning curve.

"It's something you learn. If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence," she added.

Previously, Vittoria was married to Matteo Milleri from 2020 until 2023.

While The Wolf of Wall Street star, who remains notoriously guarded about his personal life, was in a relationship with actress Camila Morrone from 2017 until 2022.