Drew Barrymore 'ghosted' after recent first date: 'It happens to all of us'

Drew Barrymore has revealed she was "ghosted" after a recent first date.

While chatting with regular guests Valerie Bertinelli and Ross Mathews on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the TV host recounted how she had just gone out to dinner with a potential new love interest, but he had failed to make any real contact with her after.

"I texted him and I was like, 'Lovely to see you again the other night.' We went back and forth twice and then he ended with 'Ha.' And I haven't heard anything," Drew explained. "So, it just happens. I don't know why! I don't know why. I would never do that. It doesn't cross my mind to behave like that. Like, if you put a fishing pole in it, why aren't you gonna follow through?"

"Don't bait the hook if you're not gonna reel it in," joked Valerie, while the Never Been Kissed actress assured viewers that it "happens to all of us" and especially to "good people who wouldn't treat other people like that necessarily".

Elsewhere in the conversation, Drew recalled how she and a friend analysed the date's last text message to her in detail.

"Today, my friend said, 'Well, did he answer the ha with one a?' I'm not kidding. This happened. And I said, 'No, it was like five or six a's.' And they were like, 'Oh no, that's great!'" the 50-year-old smiled. "(I don't want to) date in a way that if I get four a's, I'm in. I don't know what that means. It's cryptic out there, so let's just not indulge in people who waste our time. Those people are actually timesavers."

Previously, Drew was married to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016.

The pair share daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10.