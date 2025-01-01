Taylour Paige pregnant with first child

Taylour Paige is expecting her first child.

The Zola actress announced her pregnancy news on Instagram on Monday by posting a photo in which she wore a form-fitting white dress that hugged her baby bump. She did not caption the post.

The 34-year-old received congratulatory messages in the comments from fellow celebrities.

"Omg YEASSS. Sooo happy for you," wrote Lily Collins, who became a mum in January, while Aja Naomi King posted, "Oh Congratulations," with multiple heart emojis.

Actors Rachel Zegler, Julia Fox, Laura Harrier and Jay Ellis also reacted to Taylour's happy news.

This will be the first child for the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom actress and her fashion designer husband Rivington Starchild, who have been married since October 2022.

Earlier this month, Taylour opened up about her battle with endometriosis, a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she experienced "so much agony and turmoil" over the 20 years it went undiagnosed.

She underwent surgery in 2023 and candidly shared pictures of her scars in honour of Endometriosis Awareness Month.

Taylour experienced her breakout film role with Zola in 2020, but she has also starred in the TV show Hit the Floor and the films Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Mack & Rita and White Boy Rick.