Jaime King breaks silence after losing custody of children

Jaime King has broken her silence after being sued by her landlord amid her child custody battle.

Earlier this month, the White Chicks actress lost physical custody of her sons James, 11, and Leo, nine, to her ex-husband Kyle Newman after she allegedly failed to complete a six-month drug and alcohol rehabilitation program and 26-week parenting course.

It was later revealed that the 45-year-old had also been sued for breach of contract and locked out of her Los Angeles home by her landlord for allegedly owing more than $42,000 (£32,000) in back rent.

Addressing the situation for the first time on Monday, King said in a statement to Us Weekly, "The situation with my landlord was resolved privately. It's disappointing - but not surprising - to see someone try to exploit this moment for attention. I am currently focused on what matters most: my children."

Last week, a judge ruled that King and Newman will share legal custody of their sons, but the director will have sole physical custody.

Under the new arrangement, the Sin City actress is allowed to have three supervised visits with her kids per week. She must also complete a six-month substance rehabilitation program.

King filed for divorce from Newman after 13 years of marriage in 2020 and it was finalised in 2023. He filed for sole custody of their children in October after allegedly finding the actress "drunk" while looking after their sons.

The Hart of Dixie star has been open about her struggles with addiction, which began when she was given hard drugs as a teenage model.

She used to be close friends with pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is the godmother to her youngest son, however, they reportedly don't talk to each other anymore.