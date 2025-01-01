Pedro Pascal addresses Jennifer Aniston dating rumours

Pedro Pascal has addressed rumours that he is dating Jennifer Aniston.

The Last of Us actor was spotted grabbing dinner with the Friends actress on Saturday night, immediately sparking romance speculation.

The pair were photographed leaving the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California, and chatting with a group of friends near the valet area.

But speaking to E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of The Last of Us season two on Monday, Pedro insisted they were just friends.

"We're friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends," he explained. "It happens."

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Gladiator II actor reiterated that he and the Just Go With It actress are "very good friends", adding, "And I got to have dinner (with her) on Saturday, and it was a fun martini dinner."

The 49-year-old then joked that the speculation was down to Jennifer's star power.

"That's her starlight," Pedro told the outlet. "I'm just basking in it!"

The actor is tight-lipped about his dating life, but he has been linked to actresses Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey and Robin Tunney in the past. He has never publicly confirmed the relationships.

Meanwhile, Jennifer, 56, was famously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. She has also previously dated her The Break-Up co-star Vince Vaughn and musician John Mayer.