Hayley Atwell recounts clashing with MCU boss

Hayley Atwell has revealed she once butted heads with a senior MCU boss.

The 42-year-old actress has appeared in seven films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Peggy Carter - including 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the star opened up about clashing with a senior figure behind the scenes of the film.

She revealed, "When I got on to the Doctor Strange set, I was sat there with my suit on and my jet pack and I had my shield and I remember looking at the frame and going, 'The lighting is quite harsh.'

"I remember going up to a lovely person who was in a very high position there - I won't name and shame - and I said, 'Can I offer you a possibility that I come in from that side and do that line there?'"

Her advice was seemingly not welcomed, however, as she continued, "He went, 'Oh sure Hayley, I'll just tell our Oscar-winning editor that you have some choices you'll like to make and don't you worry about that, I'll make sure he gets a memo.'

"I went, 'Considering he's an Oscar-winning editor, he will know a good idea when he sees one, so I'm sure he will enjoy listening to what I have to say to make the scene better.'"

She went on to reveal that the pair laughed off the incident, with the exec quipping, "I'm just kidding, I'm just bullying you, don't worry" - to which she retorted, "You can't bully me, I've got a jet pack on."

The star claims she got the last laugh, however, as her advice was listened to - and she declared, "It was better, and it worked! It was better."