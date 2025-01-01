Ben Affleck discusses family life with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has declared he is "really lucky" to be raising his family with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The 52-year-old Oscar-winning star was married to Garner, also 52, from 2005 until 2018 and together they share children Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Opening up to GQ about his relationship with his ex-wife, the actor revealed, "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well."

He reflected on the strain he felt when his marriage collapsed in 2015 and the three years it took for his divorce to be finalised as tabloid headlines detailed every step of the relationship's end.

Affleck explained that he was concerned for his children as salacious headlines created an unrealistic representation of his changing relationship with their mother.

He said, "We used to have a thing, my ex-wife and I, when they would see something on a supermarket stand, we would say, well, 'You know this isn't always true because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant.'"

He added, "There's nothing newsworthy at all about the day-to-day events of my life or the conversation I have with one person or another person that's photographed. What I've ended up focusing on is: Look, I know what's going on in my life. And also, really more importantly, my kids know."