Pamela Bach's cause of death confirmed

Pamela Bach's cause of death has been confirmed weeks after her shock death.

The former Baywatch actress was found dead at the age of 62 in her Los Angeles home on 5 March leaving her family heartbroken and devastated.

A death certificate has now confirmed the actress died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound - with TMZ announcing the news on Tuesday.

Bach was married to TV icon David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006, and together, they welcomed daughters Hayley, 32, and Taylor Ann, 34.

Details of her death certificate confirmed a family member had gone to her home to check on her after growing concerned due to an unexpected silence in communications.

She was found to have died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head using a revolver and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office had previously recorded Bach's death as suicide, and she was later cremated.

Ex-husband David had shared his shock over her death, saying in a statement released soon after her body was discovered, "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Daughter Taylor wrote in a statement of her own, "I'd do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel... I promise to make you proud & celebrate you every day."