Bruce Springsteen praises Stephen Graham for portrayal of his late father

Bruce Springsteen has personally praised British actor Stephen Graham for his portrayal of his late father, Douglas 'Dutch' Springsteen.

Graham plays the role in the legendary rocker's upcoming biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere.

After filming wrapped on the movie - which stars Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen - the Boss sent one of "the most gorgeous texts I've ever had in my life", Graham confided on Edith Bowman's Soundtracking podcast.

The Adolescence star revealed: "I'm racing to get to the airport, and I got this text, and it was so beautiful. It just said: 'Thank you so much. You know, my father passed away a while ago and I felt like I saw him today. Thank you for giving me that memory.'

"I was crying reading the text, do you know what I mean?" he shared. "Oh mate, it was beautiful. Better than any award that I could ever receive in my life. You couldn't ask for anything more, you know, to share that with someone was gorgeous. He's a lovely man.

"He's an icon. He's a hero. He's a working-class hero. He's an icon to thousands, to millions."

Springsteen has been a vocal supporter of Deliver Me from Nowhere, which covers his life during the making of his 1982 classic Nebraska.

The film is slated for release later this year.