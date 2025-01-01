Ghost Adventures star's wife in court over hitman plot

Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin's estranged wife, Victoria Goodwin, has attended a court hearing after allegedly hiring a hitman to murder him.

Victoria appeared in court on Tuesday, wearing a prison jumpsuit, with her hands cuffed to a chain around her waist.

According to local NBC outlet 3News, Victoria's lawyer told the judge they would waive Victoria's preliminary hearing. The next appearance is now scheduled for 8 April.

On 6 March, Victoria, who had been married to Aaron for nearly three years, was arrested on charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder, according to inmate records in Clark County, Nevada.

An arrest report obtained by TMZ revealed that Victoria had been messaging a Florida prison inmate, Grant Amato, about her desire to leave her marriage.

One of her alleged text messages read, "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

Victoria allegedly provided information about Aaron's location and filming time while he was shooting Ghost Adventures in California.

The report claims Victoria set aside $11,515 (£8900) to pay Amato in October 2024, and they had communicated about a $2,500 (£1930) upfront payment.

The murder never happened, and Aaron told TMZ he was "blindsided". He's since filed for divorce.