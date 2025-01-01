Benedict Cumberbatch's War of the Roses remake set for summer release

The War of the Roses remake, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, has landed a late summer release.

The Roses, featuring the pair as a warring married couple, will be released on 29 August, Searchlight Pictures announced on Tuesday.

Jay Roach directs the film, which is based on the novel published in 1981 by Warren Adler. The Roses is inspired by the 1989 classic The War of the Roses, starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, and directed by Danny DeVito.

The film won numerous awards and garnered one BAFTA and three Golden Globe nominations, including for Best Motion Picture.

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing - as Theo's career nosedives while Ivy's own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites."

Joining Colman and Cumberbatch in the cast are Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow and Kate McKinnon.

"The Roses is a wildly funny, bigger than life, and yet deeply human story," said Searchlight president Matthew Greenfield.