Gwyneth Paltrow slammed over intimacy coordinator remarks

Gwyneth Paltrow has been slammed over dismissive remarks she made about intimacy coordinators.

The Goop entrepreneur was accused of being "irresponsible" after she pooh-poohed on-set intimacy coaches.

Movie industry executive Caroline Hollick let loose on the subject during a discussion panel at a European TV festival this week.

"Every now and then an actor makes a comment over whether they like intimacy coordinators or not," Caroline said.

"Gwyneth Paltrow said she grew up in a time when (actors) 'took our kit off and got on with it.'"

In a Vanity Fair interview published this month, Gwyneth had described her attitude towards working with an intimacy coach on the set of her new movie Marty Supreme, in which she stars opposite Timothée Chalamet, 29.

"There's now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed," she said. "I was like, 'Girl, I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on.'"

Caroline took issue with the comments.

"As a powerful woman in Hollywood acting with a man much younger than her, well I'm sure (Timothée)) is chill but I thought it was quite an irresponsible thing to say," Caroline said.

She added that one benefit of having a professional intimacy coordinator on set was to offer actors agency over their bodies.

"Bringing an intimacy coordinator on set empowers an actor because there is someone on (their) side who is there to fight for them," Caroline explained. "Producers have an agenda, writers have an agenda and directors have an agenda. So having someone to back the performer is important."