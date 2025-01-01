Nikki Glaser reveals celebrities she spotted on elite dating app

Nikki Glaser has revealed the celebrities she spotted on an elite dating app.

The comedian claimed she frequently scrolled past Ben Affleck and Andrew Garfield as she trawled Raya, the dating app for the rich and famous.

"Oh, I definitely - when I used to be on Raya and he would come across, very concentrated check mark. Yes," Nikki, 40, told Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast this week.

However, she added, Ben, 52, never gave her a "like" on the app.

Ben is one of Gwyneth's exes, having dated the Oscar winner, also 52, from 1997-2000.

Expanding on the subject, Nikki revealed she had often seen Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield on Raya as well - and similarly failed to attract his attention.

"I'm sure he just didn't see my profile, even though I clicked on his a (million times)", she joked.

"They'll keep serving you up the same people, like, again and again for some reason. So every time I'm like, 'Yes, Andrew Garfield, like, duh'."

The comedian, who hosted this year's Golden Globe Awards, added she would have happily "matched" with Andrew had he shown any sign of interest.

"This was years and years ago," she said. "I know for a fact he had to have seen my profile... so, like, I would have matched with him if he was interested!"