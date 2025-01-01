Ben Affleck keen to visit Matt Damon on set of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Ben Affleck is keen to visit Matt Damon on the set of The Odyssey to observe director Christopher Nolan at work.

The Bourne Identity star is currently in production on Nolan's fantasy-action epic, in which he plays the lead character Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, who is on a perilous journey to return home following the Trojan War.

Damon's longtime Affleck told GQ that he considers Nolan to be "one of the great filmmaking architects to ever live" and that he'd like to observe the Oppenheimer director in his element on set.

"I may go visit Matt on the set just to watch Nolan direct. I'm not even kidding at all," he stated.

Affleck has directed a number of projects himself, such as The Town, Air and Argo.

Nolan's star-studded film, an adaptation of Homer's epic poem, marks his third collaboration with Damon following Interstellar and Oppenheimer, however, the actor has been upgraded to the lead role with The Odyssey.

In his GQ interview, Affleck shared that he and Damon had spoken to each other about bulking up for their action roles.

"It's one of the things I was talking to Matt about - he's going off to do this Chris Nolan movie and doing a lot of stunt rehearsal, and it was kind of like, Boy, it's been a while, hasn't it? Where you really have to go learn the fights - this is Bourne Identity kind of territory," he noted.

The Odyssey also stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron. It is slated for a July 2026 release.

Meanwhile, Affleck's new action thriller, The Accountant 2, is due to hit cinemas on 25 April.