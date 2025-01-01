NEWS Nick Frost poised to play Hagrid in Harry Potter TV series Newsdesk Share with :





Nick Frost is reportedly nearing a deal to play Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter TV series.



The Shaun of the Dead actor is reportedly in talks to play Hagrid, the half-giant groundskeeper of Hogwarts, in HBO's upcoming TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's hugely popular book series.



The character was previously portrayed by the late Robbie Coltrane in all eight instalments of the film series between 2001 and 2011.



Representatives for the network declined to confirm Deadline's casting story, saying, "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals."



The reps issued the same statement when reports emerged that John Lithgow had been cast as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore. The Crown actor has since confirmed the news.



Frost's rumoured involvement comes several days after the Hot Fuzz star posted a cryptic message on Instagram, writing, "What a b**ody lovely day! It's happening, it's actually happening. Stay cool."



He has also started following Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu on Instagram.



Essiedu, known for I May Destroy You and Gangs of London, is reportedly a top contender to play Professor Severus Snape, while The Menu star Janet McTeer is said to be in talks to portray Professor Minerva McGonagall, according to Deadline.



The Harry Potter series is an ambitious project that will dedicate a season to each of the seven books. Newcomers are expected to play the titular boy wizard and his best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

