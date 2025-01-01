Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian will take to the witness stand at the trial over her 2016 Paris robbery case almost a decade after the incident.

The reality TV star was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel suite before armed robbers made off with an estimated $10 million (£7.7 million) worth of jewellery, including her $4 million (£3 million) engagement ring from then-husband Kanye West.

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old will take to the stand in Paris and deliver her testimony against the Parisian gang alleged to have been behind the ordeal.

French officials investigated the case for five years before ordering a trial in 2021. After numerous delays, 12 people will now stand trial in April, with Kardashian set to relive her terror on the stand in May.

The Skims founder previously gave the judge her account of what happened, but she will now do so in front of a jury.

After the incident, Kardashian stopped wearing her own jewellery in public or flaunting her bling on social media.

In an episode of The Kardashians earlier this month, the star recounted how her ex-husband warned her not to wear both of the engagement rings he had given her after she once showed them off online.

"My first one that I got engaged to Kanye (with) was a cushion cut and that was the only piece of jewellery I owned that I didn't take to Paris," she said. "Kanye saw it and he goes, 'Don't you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'"

She noted that she left "the most important" ring at home when she went to France for Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

Kardashian and West, who share four children, split in 2021 and finalised their divorce the following year.