Gwyneth Paltrow 'might' return to Marvel franchise

Gwyneth Paltrow has teased that she "might" return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Talented Mr. Ripley actress made her Marvel debut as Pepper Potts in 2008's Iron Man and last appeared in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

She subsequently took an acting hiatus to focus on her Goop lifestyle empire, but she recently returned to the screen for the upcoming movie Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet.

During a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Paltrow was asked if her acting comeback will also involve a Marvel movie.

She replied, "The truth is, I don't totally know. I think I might, but I'm not sure. Nothing is confirmed. That is the truth. That's the inside scoop."

Pepper Potts began as the personal assistant of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man but eventually became Stark's wife and the CEO of Stark Industries. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Pepper and their daughter, Morgan, mourned the death of Stark after he sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos.

Seven years after his superhero's demise, Downey Jr. will be back in the MCU, but this time as the villain character, Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom, in the 2026 movie Avengers: Doomsday.

During the Q&A, a fan asked Paltrow if she still spoke to the Oppenheimer star every day, and she responded, "Not every day, but we talk a lot. And you know what? He's going to turn 60 years old on April 4. I'm most probably going to call him that day."

In addition to Downey Jr., Avengers: Doomsday will star Anthony Mackie as Captain America and the new Fantastic Four line-up: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.