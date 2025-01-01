John Krasinski 'couldn't be more excited' to return to Off-Broadway

John Krasinski has declared that he "couldn't be more excited" to return to the Off-Broadway stage.

The Office actor is set to star in the Off-Broadway production of Penelope Skinner's critically acclaimed dark comedy Angry Allen.

The one-man play, which premiered at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, will be directed by Sam Gold and will begin performances on 23 May, with an official opening at New York's Studio Seaview on 11 June.

In a new statement, Krasinski said, "I couldn't be more excited to be returning to Off-Broadway, and to be surrounded by such a force of talent in Penny and Sam is quite literally a dream scenario."

Krasinski last appeared on the Off-Broadway stage in 2016, when he starred opposite Claire Danes in Sarah Burgess' play Dry Powder.

Skinner and co-creator Don Mackay said in a joint statement that they "never expected" the play to be such a success.

"When we created this play as a reading for the Aspen Fringe Festival, we never expected it to go on this thrilling journey," they said. "To one day find itself in the hands of the brilliant Sam Gold, the powerhouse talent of John Krasinski and the fantastic folk at Studio Seaview."

The pair added, "We are so grateful and excited for the New York premiere of Angry Alan."

According to the official synopsis, the play tells the story of "divorced, demoted and drifting" Roger, who embarks on a "journey down the digital rabbit hole" in search of validation.

Gold most recently directed a Broadway production of Romeo + Juliet with Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, and An Enemy of the People with Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli.

"I've been looking for years to lure John to the stage," he said in a statement. "What a dream it's going to be with such a vital piece of writing from one of my favorite writers and collaborators. I can't wait to get started."