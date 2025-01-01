Jax Taylor shares shocking extent of drug use

Jax Taylor has opened up about his drug and alcohol addictions while explaining how he has turned things around.

The 45-year-old reality star has been clear of both drugs and alcohol for over 100 days after completing rehab last year.

Having previously explained he took drugs and alcohol since he was 21, he revealed he hit rock bottom when his wife, Brittany Cartwright, filed for divorce last year.

He told Us Weekly, "I was in my house by myself for months. I wasn't eating. I was drinking and doing enough cocaine to kill a small horse.

"I went on a full-on tear. I was so depressed. I felt like I lost everything. The devil on my shoulder was louder than that angel on my shoulder."

Describing his struggles, he continued, "I've been in and out of using cocaine for a while. There would be months I would take off, and then I would do it maybe two, three times a month. It got really bad, though, when the divorce started happening."

The Vanderpump Rules star, who has PTSD and bipolar disorder, went on to share his theory that his mental health struggles fuelled his abusive behaviour.

He said, "Drugs and alcohol are never the problem for anybody - we're using this to mask our issues. I lost my father (in 2017 to oesophageal cancer), I've gone through some crazy s**t in my life. Let's just drink and mask it. For those two hours, I'm not thinking about bills or divorces or my father's death or not talking to my mom."

Convinced he has kicked both vices for good, the star added that he would give up fame over losing his sobriety.

He admitted, "If you were to ask me in the beginning, I'd be like, no, fame is great, I love it, I don't have a (substance) problem. Now I've stopped and feel the healthiest I've been in 25 years. I don't want to f**k this up."