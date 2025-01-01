Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez wedding guest list leaked

Several high-profile invitees on the guest list for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding have been revealed.

Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Eva Longoria, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom all recently received invites to the summer nuptials in Italy, according to TMZ.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Brian Grazer and Jewel were also reportedly invited.

Socialites and political influencers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump also made the cut, as did supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner. Models Brooks Nader and Camila Morrone also received invites, along with billionaire businessman Barry Diller and his wife, designer Diane von Furstenberg.

Bezos and Sanchez have been engaged for nearly two years, since Bezos proposed on his yacht in 2023. The duo finally sent out their wedding invitations last week. They're reportedly planning to be married in Venice.

The Amazon boss was previously married to novelist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

Their marriage lasted from 1993 until 2019 - with Scott reportedly receiving $38 billion (£30 billion) in her divorce settlement.