Joe Gatto enters in-patient facility in wake of sexual assault claims

Impractical Jokers' Joe Gatto has cancelled his tour and checked into an in-patient treatment facility in the wake of sexual assault allegations.

The comedian told People magazine that he had decided to voluntarily enter an in-patient programme after two women came forward and accused him of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

"Having taken some time to reflect, I've decided to voluntarily enter an in-patient programme to continue working on myself," the married father of two said in a statement.

"I just want to thank my friends, fans and especially my family for all of their support - never more so than over the last few days."

As evinced on the Ticketmaster website, all Gatto's upcoming scheduled Let's Get Into It tour dates have been cancelled.

Before entering the facility, Gatto was accused of sexual assault. A former employee also came forward about her negative experiences with the comedian.

A rep for the comedian issued a statement in response to the allegations, saying: "I have used poor judgement and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most. But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn't assault anyone."