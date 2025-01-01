Kim Kardashian jokes she would be 'grounded for life' if father was still alive

Kim Kardashian has joked she would be "grounded for life" if her father Robert Kardashian was still alive.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the reality TV star and her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian attended an event to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the founding of the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health.

The centre is named in memory of prominent attorney Robert, who died of oesophageal cancer at the age of 59 in 2003.

In a confessional, Kim reflected on what her dad would have thought of her life.

"He was very playful and very fun," she recalled, before noting that Robert would "be pretty p**sed off at a lot of things too".

"I'd be grounded for life already," the 44-year-old joked.

Meanwhile, Khloé described her dad as "incredibly goofy" and the "class clown".

"I'm sure some of our antics he probably wouldn't be too thrilled with," she smiled. "But I also think if he was here, we would probably also be different at the same time. Like, maybe not make some of the stupid choices that we've made. Who knows?"

And during her speech at the hospital, Kim expressed her pride over her family's involvement in the centre.

"It's so interesting that we chose to do a partnership like this because my dad hated hospitals, hated doctors and would never go. And he was the kind of guy that would go when it was too late like so many people we know and stories we heard," she told the crowd. "I have friends that I have referred to the Robert G. Kardashian Center, and it has saved their lives. It makes me proud to hear them be so grateful that they found a place that was dedicated to the one thing that would help them."