Missi Pyle was cast in 'For Worse' at "the last second".

The 52-year-old actress plays Julie in Amy Landecker's new film about a newly divorced sober mom who goes to a wedding with a much younger date and recalled that the part all came about very quickly.

She told Collider: "I met Amy doing a project earlier in the year with Jenica [Bergere], so I came into this, and I just fell in love with Amy. She’s so honest and vulnerable as a human being, and real and generous as an actor. Then, when this came up, I think because somebody fell out at the last second…

" And I was like, 'Yes! Yes!' I will say in my life, at least 50% of every job that I've had have been because somebody fell out at the last second. But what I love so much about Amy is there's a vulnerability, but she also absolutely knows what she wants. There was so much freedom to play. I had so much fun making this movie. I walked in at the last second and I never felt nervous. You were also extremely effusive. Then both of you were there to, 'Oh, what if you say…?' One of my favorite moments is when you were trying on all the dresses, and then at one point you said, 'It's like a quinceañe.'

Meanwhile, Landacker explained that she intiialy planned for the film to have a much "darker tone" than what appears in the final cut.

She said: " I had done a short of this idea to try to figure out what I wanted to do with this idea, and it was tonally much darker. I guess I was trying to be sort of like indie cool, which I am not. So, when I finally decided to make the version that I wanted to make, I wanted it to be a rom-com because I love rom-coms, and so I was trying to make a rom-com with a certain indie sensibility. We watched the first cut, and a lot of people say the first time you watch a cut, you cry because it looks so bad and you're upset, and I actually cried because I thought it looked so good and I was really happy."