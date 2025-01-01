Baby Reindeer leads 2025 BAFTA TV Awards nominations

Baby Reindeer leads this year's nominations for the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards.

The cast and creative team behind the Netflix drama have received eight nominations ahead of this year's Bafta TV Awards, which will be held at London's Royal Festival Hall in May.

Baby Reindeer's nominations include a best actor nod for comedy star Richard Gadd, who created the show and stars as Donny.

Jessica Gunning, who plays stalker Martha, and co-star Nava Mau, who plays Teri, are both in the running for best supporting actress.

Mau becomes the first openly transgender nominee at the BAFTA TV Awards, just weeks after Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón achieved the same in film.

Close behind Baby Reindeer are Slow Horses, Rivals and Mr Bates vs The Post Office with six nominations each.

Competing for best lead actress are Billie Piper (Scoop), Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing), Anna Maxwell Martin (Until I Kill You), Marisa Abela (Industry), Monica Dolan (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and Sharon D Clarke (Mr Loverman).

Meanwhile, Gadd's fellow nominees for best actor include David Tennant (Rivals), Lennie James (Mr Loverman), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Martin Freeman (The Responder) and Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office).

Last year's big winners included Slow Horses, Top Boy and The Sixth Commandment.

The BAFTA TV Craft Awards will take place on 27 April, with the main BAFTA TV Awards on 11 May.

Here is the main list of winners:

Leading actress

Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You

Billie Piper, Scoop

Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing

Marisa Abela, Industry

Monica Dolan, Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Leading actor

David Tennant, Rivals

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Lennie James, Mr Loverman

Martin Freeman, The Responder

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Supporting actress

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Katherine Parkinson, Rivals

Maxine Peake, Say Nothing

Monica Dolan, Sherwood

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Sue Johnston, Truelove

Supporting actor

Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman

Christopher Chung, Slow Horses

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

McKinley Belcher III, Eric

Sonny Walker, The Gathering

Female performance in a comedy

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Kate O'Flynn, Everyone Else Burns

Lolly Adefope, The Franchise

Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood

Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal

Male performance in a comedy

Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary

Danny Dyer, Mr Bigstuff

Dylan Thomas-Smith, G'Wed

Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos

Oliver Savell, Changing Ends

Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens

Drama Series

Blue Lights

Sherwood

Supacell

Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light

Callender

Limited Drama

Baby Reindeer

Lost Boys And Fairies

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

One Day

Scripted comedy

Alma's Not Normal

Brassic

G'Wed

Ludwig

International

After The Party

Colin From Accounts

Say Nothing

Shogun

True Detective: Night Country

You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack

Soap

Casualty

Coronation Street

Eastenders

Reality

Dragon's Den

The Jury: Murder Trial

Love Is Blind UK

The Traitors

Factual entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s

Race Across The World

Rob And Rylan's Grand Tour

Sort Your Life Out

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, Rob & Romesh Vs

Stacey Solomon, Sort Your Life Out

Daytime

Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure

Loose Women

Morning Live

Richard Osman's House of Games