Baby Reindeer leads 2025 BAFTA TV Awards nominations

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Baby Reindeer leads this year's nominations for the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards.
The cast and creative team behind the Netflix drama have received eight nominations ahead of this year's Bafta TV Awards, which will be held at London's Royal Festival Hall in May.
Baby Reindeer's nominations include a best actor nod for comedy star Richard Gadd, who created the show and stars as Donny.
Jessica Gunning, who plays stalker Martha, and co-star Nava Mau, who plays Teri, are both in the running for best supporting actress.
Mau becomes the first openly transgender nominee at the BAFTA TV Awards, just weeks after Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón achieved the same in film.
Close behind Baby Reindeer are Slow Horses, Rivals and Mr Bates vs The Post Office with six nominations each.
Competing for best lead actress are Billie Piper (Scoop), Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing), Anna Maxwell Martin (Until I Kill You), Marisa Abela (Industry), Monica Dolan (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and Sharon D Clarke (Mr Loverman).
Meanwhile, Gadd's fellow nominees for best actor include David Tennant (Rivals), Lennie James (Mr Loverman), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Martin Freeman (The Responder) and Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office).
Last year's big winners included Slow Horses, Top Boy and The Sixth Commandment.
The BAFTA TV Craft Awards will take place on 27 April, with the main BAFTA TV Awards on 11 May.
Here is the main list of winners:
Leading actress
Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You
Billie Piper, Scoop
Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing
Marisa Abela, Industry
Monica Dolan, Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Leading actor
David Tennant, Rivals
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Lennie James, Mr Loverman
Martin Freeman, The Responder
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Supporting actress
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Katherine Parkinson, Rivals
Maxine Peake, Say Nothing
Monica Dolan, Sherwood
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Sue Johnston, Truelove
Supporting actor
Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman
Christopher Chung, Slow Horses
Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
McKinley Belcher III, Eric
Sonny Walker, The Gathering
Female performance in a comedy
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Kate O'Flynn, Everyone Else Burns
Lolly Adefope, The Franchise
Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood
Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey: The Finale
Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal
Male performance in a comedy
Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary
Danny Dyer, Mr Bigstuff
Dylan Thomas-Smith, G'Wed
Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos
Oliver Savell, Changing Ends
Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens
Drama Series
Blue Lights
Sherwood
Supacell
Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light
Callender
Limited Drama
Baby Reindeer
Lost Boys And Fairies
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
One Day
Scripted comedy
Alma's Not Normal
Brassic
G'Wed
Ludwig
International
After The Party
Colin From Accounts
Say Nothing
Shogun
True Detective: Night Country
You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack
Soap
Casualty
Coronation Street
Eastenders
Reality
Dragon's Den
The Jury: Murder Trial
Love Is Blind UK
The Traitors
Factual entertainment
In Vogue: The 90s
Race Across The World
Rob And Rylan's Grand Tour
Sort Your Life Out
Entertainment performance
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett
Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, Rob & Romesh Vs
Stacey Solomon, Sort Your Life Out
Daytime
Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure
Loose Women
Morning Live
Richard Osman's House of Games