Benji Madden and Joel Madden discuss 'fear' of wives Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie

Benji Madden and Joel Madden have claimed they had a "healthy fear" of their wives Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie.

The Good Charlotte singers are in some of Hollywood's most successful marriages - with Benji marrying Diaz, 52, in 2015 and Joel marrying Richie, 43, in 2010.

The brothers discussed their respect - and fear - of their respective wives during a conversation on Rob Lowe's Literally! podcast on Thursday.

Joel, 46, said, "I don't know if I ever thought someone could, like, keep me. I don't know how I felt about it. I was a relationship guy. But then I met Nicole, and she absolutely runs the show, but we are partners."

He added, "There's a whole part of my life that would not work if she wasn't there running it. She gave me a way deeper, more richer life because of the aspects of my life that she oversees, she runs... I respect her and fear her a little bit."

Discussing his own wife, Benji, 46, said, "I met Cameron, and I was like, 'Wow, I've never met anyone like her.' I can count on her. When you say ride or die, that's it. Nicole's the same way."

He continued, "Something clicks inside of you, you say, 'You would go to hell and back with me.' You're a ride or die. I think that's the only kind of person you can build a lifetime with."

The Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous singer added of Diaz, "That's the queen. Go against my wife? Good luck. I don't even need to get involved."