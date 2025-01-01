Elisabeth Moss confirms birth of first child

Elisabeth Moss has revealed she has given birth to her first child.

The 42-year-old scientologist has been reasonably secretive about her first pregnancy, only commenting on its progress at the beginning of last year.

And now she has revealed that she has secretly given birth - and that her bundle of joy joined her on set during filming of the final season of The Handmaid's Tale.

Revealing that she would bring her baby to work while filming the gritty drama, Moss told People, "I feel so fortunate to be able to do that. That's it. Period."

Acknowledging that other parents may not be able to take their babies to work with them, she added, "Any of us who had the privilege of being able to bring our kids or see our kids at work, we would every single time be like, 'Aren't we lucky to get to do that?'"

The star - who was married to actor Fred Armisen from 2009 until 2011 - has not revealed the name, gender or specific date of birth of her child.

The paternity of her child is also a mystery, as the TV actress has kept her romantic life firmly out of the spotlight.

Moss first revealed she was expecting when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January 2024.

Confronting speculation that she was expecting at the time, she said the pregnancy was going "well" and that she felt "really lucky."