Kelly Osbourne left 'exhausted' by parenting

Kelly Osbourne has admitted she is left "exhausted every night" due to motherhood.

The 40-year-old reality star became a first-time mum in 2022 when she welcomed a son named Sidney with her 48-year-old boyfriend Sid Wilson - of the iconic heavy metal band, Slipknot.

Now that her son is in his "terrible twos", Osbourne has admitted she is run ragged by the end of the day.

She told Us Weekly while attending a make-up event, "It's insane. I never get a second. I'm exhausted every night. I can't believe I'm even out today, but I'm very excited to be here."

However, the pros far outweigh the cons, as the TV icon has gushed that she absolutely loves her role as a mother.

She said, "It's the best thing that's ever happened to me. I didn't have a purpose in this world and then I had a baby, and then I got purpose."

Osbourne went on to explain that becoming a mum has taught her that she has, "a lot more patient than I gave myself credit for."

The Osbournes star's latest comments come after she opened up about plans to tie-the-knot with her musician boyfriend.

She told Us Weekly in October last year, "I found my guy. We don't need the certificate. But I know Sid really wants to get married, so we will get married. It's not as important to me."