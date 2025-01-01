Jake Gyllenhaal's girlfriend gives rare insight into their romance

Jake Gyllenhaal's girlfriend has provided a rare insight into their seven-year relationship.

The 44-year-old Oscar-nominated star has been in a relationship with 28-year-old French model Jeanne Cadieu since 2018.

And this week she took to social media to share her pride over the work of the Brokeback Mountain star - who is currently wowing audiences on Broadway in a new production of the Shakespeare classic, Othello.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Cadieu shared a collection of photographs from the opening night of the new play - including one image of her holding Gyllenhaal's hand as they walked through the theatre together.

In a gushing post, she wrote, "Grateful to have spent opening night with some of my favourite people."

Declaring her devotion to the actor, Cadieu revealed she helped him prepare for his role, writing, "Proud of my love - I'll cherish every single moment spent with you on this journey. And will forever be there to run lines with you!" - adding a red heart emoji a the hashtag #othellobroadway.

The new production of Othello stars two-time Oscar-winner Denzel Washington as the titular character while Gyllenhaal plays the manipulative villain, Iago.

The new production has been smashing records on Broadway - with the show making an astonishing $2.8 million (£2.1 million) in the first week of sales.

The play, directed by Tony award-winner Kenny Leon and performed at the Barrymore Theatre, is set to run for 15 weeks, climaxing on 8 June.