King Charles admitted to hospital amid cancer battle

King Charles III has been admitted to hospital after suffering "temporary side effects" during his treatment for cancer.

Buckingham Palace shared in a statement that the hospitalisation came amid "scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer" and that the King "required a short period of observation in hospital" on Thursday morning.

His afternoon engagements were postponed "as a precautionary measure" and "acting on medical advice".

King Charles has since returned to Clarence House, his residence in London.

The full statement from the palace, sent on Friday morning in Australia, reads: "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.

"His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled.

"His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

The monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and has been receiving regular treatment since.

Buckingham Palace has not revealed the nature of the King's treatment.

In April last year, the monarch returned to public-facing duties after an extended period away on the advice of his medical team.