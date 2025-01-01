Megan Fox welcomes baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has given birth to her new baby.

The Transformers star and her former fiancé Machine Gun Kelly - real name Colson Baker - welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on 27 March.

Kelly shared the news to Instagram: "She's finally here!" he wrote. "Our little celestial seed."

He also explained that Travis Barker had unwittingly helped to welcome their daughter through his music: "We composed the score of the birth. What an epic journey. Praise God."

Fox and Kelly called off their two-year engagement in December, just one month after Fox announced her pregnancy with a photoshoot and a heartfelt message that referenced her previous pregnancy loss.

"Nothing is ever really lost," she captioned the 11 November post, followed by a heart and baby emoji. "Welcome back."

In the photo, Fox - who shares kids Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - was seen covered in black liquid as she cradled her baby bump.

Fox and Kelly, who were together on and off for four years before their final breakup for good, are reportedly committed to being the best co-parents to their family's newest addition, despite an ongoing feud between Kelly and Green.