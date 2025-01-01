Chris Hemsworth regrets selfie with Billie Eilish

Chris Hemsworth has admitted he regrets asking Billie Eilish to pose for a selfie with him.

The Thor star admitted he made a tactical error by trying to impress his children with a selfie.

Chris told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert he regretted asking Billie Eilish, 23, to take a photo with him and his wife, Elsa Pataky, at the 2024 Academy Awards.

"I got a photo with Billie Eilish at the Oscars and I remember thinking 'Ah, don't do it, don't do it'," Chris, 41, told Stephen, 60, on Wednesday.

He explained he pushed through his discomfort and took the photo anyway, as he thought his children would enjoy knowing he'd met the singer - only to realise he'd made a mistake.

"I was like 'No, my kids are going to love this'," Chris said. "And then the moment I took it, I was like 'I went from work colleague to now, like, a fan'."

Afterwards, Chris joked, he was forced to accept his new fate.

"We will never be friends," the Marvel star added, laughing. "Never be best friends!"

Chris and Elsa, 48, share daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10.