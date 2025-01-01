Linda Hogan tearfully accuses Hulk Hogan of causing family rift

Linda Hogan has accused ex-husband Hulk Hogan of causing a painful rift in their family.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, the TV personality called the retired professional wrestler a "liar" and "sex addict".

"It's been 15, however long years since I left Hulk Hogan, and my family is the worst mess," she said in the now-expired video, according to E! News.

Linda went on to reveal that she is estranged from daughter Brooke Hogan.

"Brooke doesn't talk to us. She had twins, she got married (and) she didn't tell us," the 65-year-old continued, referring to the TV personality marrying NHL player Steven Oleksy in 2022 and welcoming twins, Oliver and Molly, in January.

The former Hogan Knows Best star claimed Brooke, 36, stopped talking to her parents following a fight around eight years ago.

"I don't know how that reflected onto me but she cut me out too," she said, adding that she is on good terms with 34-year-old son Nick Hogan. "He's still such a good boy."

Elsewhere in her emotional post, Linda discussed her relationship with Hulk, whom she was married to from 1983 until their divorce was finalised in 2009.

"He's a complete liar. He's a sex addict," she alleged. "Yet he marches on, like, 'Oh, I'm promoting my own beer, real American beer. Yeah, look at me,'" she said of his company, Real American Beer. "I've given him more opportunities to come back and make up the family. It's been 20 years and I'm still this sad. Somebody please explain that. I do love living alone. I don't ever want to be married again after him, trust me."

Representatives for Hulk, real name Terry Bollea, and Brooke have not yet responded to Linda's allegations.

The 71-year-old has been married to third wife, Sky Daily, since 2023.