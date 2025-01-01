James Van Der Beek returning in Sidelined sequel

James Van Der Beek is getting back to work after cancer treatment with a role in the sequel to his 2024 film 'Sidelined: The QB and Me'.

The 'Dawson's Creek' star, 48, revealed last year he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer but is now looking forward to getting back in front of the camera after undergoing treatment and he's now officially onboard to appear in 'Sidelined 2: Intercepted'.

Deadline.com reports James will be returning for the second Tubi film alongside Drew Ray Tanner, Noah Beck, Siena Agudong, Charlie Gillespie and Roan Curtis

Director Justin Wu said: "I’m beyond thrilled to have James and Drew return for the sequel - they brought so much heart and depth to the first film, and their journey continues in an even bigger way.

"With Charlie and Roan joining the cast, we’re raising the stakes with fresh energy, undeniable talent and dynamic new chemistry.

"Collaborating with this cast has been an absolute joy, and I’m so excited to bring this next chapter to life with them!"

The film will focus on the story of quarterback Drayton (Beck) and his relationship with his high school sweetheart Dallas (Agudong) with Van Der Beek reprising his role as Drayton's father Leroy.

The actor recently admitted he's looking forward to finishing his cancer treatment and getting back to work.

He told TV show 'Extra': "I feel like I can see the finish line … I'm in a healing phase, which is great. I'm going back to work next month. I'm taking this month really to just kind of relax.

"I did that movie ‘The QB and Me,’ where I played the dad, for Tubi, and it was such a huge hit they're doing a sequel.

"The kids in it are just great … As somebody who played a lot of, like, teenage romance melodrama in my youth … they're great. Noah Beck is just a sweet soul and yeah, they did great, so they're doing a sequel."

James recently competed on the US version of 'The Masked Singer' and enjoyed being able to just stay concealed in his costume and not focus on his illness.

He told 'Extra': "Especially with everything I was going through, and I just announced the health issues I was dealing with, so to be able to put on the mask and connect with an audience without that being a part of the equation was actually a really beautiful thing. I appreciated the mask.

"The costume itself was heavy as could be … but the mask I appreciated."

James - who is dad to Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah with his wife Kimberly - recently spoke about the "hardest year of [his] life" following his cancer diagnosis.

In a post on Instagram, he shared: "I had to come nose to nose with death. And all those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me.

"I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife. I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them. I could not be a provider because I wasn't working. I couldn't even be a steward of the land because at times I was too weak to prune all the trees during the window that you're supposed to prune them."