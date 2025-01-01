Selena Gomez wants Martin Short to give speech at her wedding

Selena Gomez wants Martin Short to give a speech at her wedding to Benny Blanco.

Last December, the record producer and Lose You to Love Me singer announced they were engaged after dating for just over a year.

While the couple is still planning their nuptials, during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, Selena revealed she wants her Only Murders in the Building co-star to be involved.

After Drew asked whether Martin and fellow actor Steve Martin to "officiate" the wedding, the 32-year-old replied, "Oh my gosh! I hadn't even thought about that."

However, Selena revealed the 75-year-old will have a special role within her big day.

"Marty is due to give a speech. I told him he must," she smiled.

Selena then joked that musician Steve "will probably pull out his banjo".

"But I feel like Marty would have an epic speech," the Wolves hitmaker continued.

Selena has appeared opposite the comedy icons on Only Murders in the Building since 2021.

The hit series has been renewed for a fifth season, though a potential release date is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Selena and Benny, 37, are currently promoting their new collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.