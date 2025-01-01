Marlon Wayans reveals Scary Movie 6 will have 'same flavour' as original film

Marlon Wayans has revealed that he's bringing the Scary Movie franchise back to its roots with the sixth instalment.

The Wayans family created the horror parody franchise back in 2000, with Marlon and his brother Shawn writing and starring in the film and their brother Keenan Ivory directing.

They returned to their respective roles for a 2001 sequel before stepping away from the series, which went on to have three more instalments.

In October, Marlon, Shawn and Keenan revealed they were making a comeback to the Scary Movie world and developing a film to be released in 2026.

During an interview with People, Marlon teased what fans can expect from their return to the fold.

"We got the gloves off. We're going R. We're going to have the same fun and the same kind of tone and Wayans flavour that we gave on the first one," said Marlon.

He noted that the three sequels, released in 2003, 2006 and 2013, were "missing that flavour" and they were bringing out the "hot sauce" to spice things up.

The first two films spoofed horrors such as Scream, The Blair Witch Project and I Know What You Did Last Summer, so it remains to be seen which horrors the Wayans will poke fun at this time around.

In a statement announcing their return in October, the brothers told Deadline, "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again."

Scary Movie 6 will be written by the trio and will once again star Marlon and Shawn as their characters Shorty and Ray.

In addition, Dave Sheridan will be back as Doofy, who was revealed to be the Ghostface killer at the end of the 2000 film.

No further casting details have been announced.