Giancarlo Esposito wants to star in a romantic comedy

Giancarlo Esposito wants to play against type and star in a romantic comedy.

Since his memorable role as Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad, the actor has become Hollywood's go-to bad guy, most recently in films such as The Electric State and Captain America: Brave New World.

However, Esposito believes he has more to offer than dark and serious characters and would like to show a different side of himself in a romantic comedy.

"I want to play a romcom, because... I'm also very light of spirit and very funny!" he told Empire magazine. "I want to play a character who's of a certain age who is looking for love."

Noting that the romantic comedy could be inspired by his own life, he continued, "I'm a mature man who's single and divorced and raising four daughters, (and) they're like detectives. They're looking at everything and everyone and everything that comes into my sphere because they want the best for me. So there's a story there."

The 66-year-old pointed out that he showed off his comedic skills in the 1997 film Nothing To Lose and would like to do more comedy in general.

During the interview, Esposito also shared his other acting ambitions, revealing that he'd like to play the cannibalistic serial killer character Hannibal Lecter on-screen one day and that he'd like to continue playing Seth Voelker/Sidewinder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his debut in February.

The actor, who joined Captain America: Brave New World during the reshoots, said of the project: "It was a bit of a whirlwind for me. I focused myself and I went in there and knocked it out. And I'm hoping to be in this universe a little longer."