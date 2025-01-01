Chelsea Handler on not having children: 'I don't hate kids, I just don't want one'

Chelsea Handler is "not interested" in becoming a mother.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, the comedy star opened up about her decision to remain childfree.

During the interview, host Jimmy asked Chelsea, "Are friends really telling you - I mean, at this point in your life, are they still telling you, you should have kids?"

"Well, I mean, I'm 50 now, so obviously, that ship has sailed," the former Chelsea Handler Show star replied. "And if you don't get that, then you've got bigger problems."

When Jimmy suggested she could adopt, Chelsea simply responded, "I have plenty of children in my life. Yeah, I do. I actually do."

Seemingly reflecting on the general reaction to her decision, the actress insisted she doesn't dislike children.

"I think, you know, another misconception about not having your own children is that people think I hate kids," she stated. "I don't hate kids, I just don't want one."

She comically added, "It's just like, I don't want spaghetti Bolognese - I'm not interested, you know?"

In the past, Chelsea has also been open about the fact that marriage and children are not for her.

"I'm not the marrying kind," she told Us Weekly in February. "I am not looking for children. I just want to have lots of love stories."

"I feel like that's the most romantic way to look at love," she continued. "And I'm glad I know that about myself because I think so many women are starting to be more open about (the fact that) this Prince Charming nonsense we're sold is so silly."

Chelsea has previously dated the likes of rapper 50 Cent, comedian Jo Koy and TV executive Ted Harbert.