Will Smith addresses Oscars slap on new album

Will Smith has addressed slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on his new album.

The actor and musician released his new album Based on a True Story on Friday and took the opportunity to speak out about the infamous Oscars slap.

Will got straight to the point with the album's first song, titled Int. Barbershop - Day, as it opens with the line, "Will Smith is cancelled."

The song features various voices exchanging rumours and thoughts about the star.

One voice asks, "Who the f**k Will Smith think he is?" while another says, "I ain't never going to forgive him for that s**t he did."

The incident happened during the 2022 Oscars when Chris, a presenter at the event, made a joke at the expense of Will's estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Will took to the stage and slapped the comedian before shouting, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!"

Later in the evening, he picked up the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard.

Elsewhere in Int. Barbershop - Day, The Pursuit of Happyness actor reflected on the aftermath of the incident.

The track featured the lyrics, "I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back/ And you know they only made him do that s**t because he's Black," and, "Him and Jada both crazy girl, what you talkin' bout?/ You better keep his wife's name out of your mouth."

Contrary to the lyrics, Will did not have to return the award, but was banned from the Oscars ceremony for 10 years.

He referenced the controversy again on the second track, titled You Lookin' for Me?, when he rapped, "Took a lot, I'm back on top/ Y'all gon' have to get acclimated/ Won't stop, my s**t still hot/ Even though I won't get nominated."

Based on a True Story is Will's first full-length album in 20 years, following 2005's Lost and Found.